WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Mathematics teacher and newcomer to local politics Stephen R. Jones has won the race for Wichita County Treasurer, edging his opponent Cara Smith.

Jones edged Smith in the Republican Primary Election for the seat on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and because no Democrat ran a primary campaign to oppose the Republican, Jones is declared the winner.

The role of treasurer for Wichita County has been filled since 2004 by Bob Hampton, who announced he will retire at the end of his current term in December 22.

Jones obtained his accounting degree from Cameron University and spent time working in the Wichita County Auditor’s office before becoming a mathematics teacher.

Though Jones isn’t from Wichita County, he has called the county home for 16 years. Prior to his current position teaching in Throckmorton, Smith spent 7 years at Iowa Park.

Jones said taxpayers in Wichita County deserve transparency, and that his time spent in the Wichita County Auditor’s Office has helped prepare him for this role.

“I worked in Wichita County in the auditor’s office where I got to know a lot about how the government works, as far as the county government, and all the different offices and how things interact,” Jones said.

