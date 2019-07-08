Stolen Blue Bell truck recovered in metro with ice cream untouched

by: Cassandra Sweetman

Posted: / Updated:

(KFOR) Police in Del City, Oklahoma have recovered a thief’s sweet haul.

A Blue Bell ice cream delivery truck and its contents were discovered one day after the truck was stolen from a Walmart delivery dock.

“In my years, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a stolen ice cream truck,” said Del City Police Captain Bradley Rule.

It happened just before dawn Wednesday. The ice cream truck driver pulled into the loading dock for delivery.

“Unfortunately, he had left the keys in it when he went inside to take care of his duties,” Rule said.

