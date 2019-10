BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma schools are preparing for House Bill 496 to go into effect.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, teachers at I.C. Evans Elementary in Burkburnett learned how to use Stop The Bleed kits so they can be prepared for any worst-case scenario.

Kindergarten teacher Stacy Pearson says although it is good to have these kits, she never thought this would become a requirement.