WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some small storm chances still linger as the region heads into Thursday night carrying over into very early Friday morning. The main concerns if any storms become severe will be large hailstones, damaging wind gusts, and the possibility of a few isolated tornadoes.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk Thursday night

Heading into Friday we will continue to see some very high wind gusts, possibly up around 40 or even 50 mph, which combined with some very dry conditions will flare up fire weather concerns for the western counties of Texoma.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will be a Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory in effect from Friday at 10 am until Friday at 10 pm. If you are in these areas please refrain from doing anything that could create sparks as any fires in these areas could spread quickly.

Map showing the Red Flag Warning for Friday

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on the weather.