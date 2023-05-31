WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As we head into tomorrow night, we will see some thunderstorms make their return to Texoma. A line will form just to the west of our area and then move into our western counties by 9-10pm tomorrow night. There are some marginal risks for severe weather over the next couple of days, main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and large hailstones, tornado threat is low, but there is a possibility for a couple spin ups.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Thursday

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Friday

Storm chances will then linger as we head throughout the weekend, and then we will lower to just scattered showers as we head into the start of next week. Temperatures will remain in the mid to high 80s throughout the next 7 days as well.