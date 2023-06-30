WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As we head throughout tonight and into the first part of your weekend, Texoma will see some chances for showers and thunderstorms, with just a marginal for some of them to become severe on Saturday. The marginal risk will be for the entire area with our main concerns being large hailstones and damaging wind gusts with no tornado threat at this time.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Saturday

We will also keep shower chances around as we head through the entirety of next week with a 20% chance currently on every single day. Temperatures will also be coming down a little bit as we will see highs in the 90s for the majority of next week with only two days expected to be in the triple digits.

7-day forecast for June 30th 2023