VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents worked to clean up after possible seventy-mile-per-hour winds caused damage to homes and businesses in Vernon Thursday night.

The Green Bird Inn’s on Morton Street, roof and fence were damaged. Our reporter on scene said a tree near the business was split in half.

Homes on Eastland Street, close to the inn also received roof damage. Ariel Reed and Josh Rowe were there and will have the latest on KFDX 3 News Early Edition and Texoma’s Homepage.