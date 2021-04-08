String of lights in night sky leave Oklahomans abuzz

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City residents saw something astounding shooting across the Wednesday night sky.

Many saw a line of lights they saw in the sky between 9 and 9:15 p.m.

Was it a UFO? A family of spacefaring, super-sized fireflies? A giant ellipses that fell off a sentence in The Book of Cosmic Giants and ended up drifting through space?

Nope, it was something else entirely, but something with a very cool name, according to KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

The mystifying string of lights are actually space exploration company SpaceX’s 60 Starlink satellites.

The 60 brilliant travelers are SpaceX’s 10th Starlink deployment this year.

While they may not be shooting stars, if you ever see them again, make a wish anyway. Who knows, it might come true.