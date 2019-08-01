String of vehicle break-ins cause concern in Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) —During the scorching summer month, it’s not uncommon for resident’s of Iowa Park to leave their windows cracked to provide some much-needed relief.

However, the Iowa Park Police Chief Steve Davis said that leaves folks a target.

“Monday night on the 29th we had about ten reported vehicle burglaries and they stretched across the entire western side of the community all the way from Magnolia street all the way to the northwestern side of the town,” Davis said.

After the string of burglaries, police officers are following up on leads and reminding residents to be alert and responsible.

“I would like to urge all of our citizens lock your vehicle even in your driveway, unfortunately, it’s the times we live in especially,” Davis said. “If you are going to keep firearms in your vehicle keep them locked.”

One Iowa Park resident said he has had a vehicle stolen in the past so he always keeps a watchful eye.

“In the hot summer days in front of the house, we will leave the windows down but leave the beeper on, so if anybody tries to break in, the alarm will go off,” Harwood said. “Be aware of what’s going on and not take for granted that’s its a safe area or they would never target me cause you never know when you might be that next target.”

By following these tips it could help keep you from becoming the next victim.