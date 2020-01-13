Structure fire at Pennsylvania Rd. causes thousands in damages

Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to a call of a structure fire on Pennsylvania Rd. Photo by Tyler Manning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating a structure fire that happened on Pennsylvania Rd near Hudson St, early Monday morning.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department received a call of the fire just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire in the structure on the rear end of the property.

Six trucks responded and officials said they were able to get the fire under control.

According to WFFD, the fire caused around $2,000 in damages and was the result of faulty wiring.

Authorities did confirm that no one was injured in the fire.