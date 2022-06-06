WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student pilot at Sheppard Air Force Base died in an avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado in May, officials confirmed Monday morning.

According to George Woodward, Director of Public Affairs at Sheppard AFB, Christopher Clark, 25, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in the avalanche.

According to Nexstar’s KDVR in Colorado, rockfall and an avalanche were reported on May 29, near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker.

Identity confirmation was pending notification of next of kin.

According to a release from the National Park Service, Clark’s body was located Sunday night by searchers who were using a RECCO device.

The recovery operation was delayed due to bad weather conditions in the area.

Clark was a graduate from the Air Force Academy in 2019 and has been at Sheppard Air Force Base in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program on his way to becoming a pilot.

