Students awarded scholarships at WFISD Foundation evening reception

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Paying for college just got a little easier for students invited to Tuesday evening’s WFISD Foundation scholarship award reception.

It’s the personal stories behind those who have chosen to create a scholarship through the Wichita falls ISD Foundation that truly make this reception something to remember.

By giving back, Amanda Bolding says she is carrying on her son Kaleb’s legacy.

“He was in an automobile accident in July and despite our best efforts, he passed away in August. Kaleb was known by so many people for the things he would do for others,” Bolding said.

After being contacted by the WFISD scholarship fund, Bolding says she and her husband chose to create a scholarship that would not only bear her son Kaleb Honea’s name but reflect his caring spirit.

“His dad and I sat down and we were trying to decide who would Kaleb pick? And we kind of collectively came up with Kaleb was the kind of person that no one person was better than the other,” Bolding said.

Which meant surprising all 12 students that applied for the Kaleb Honea memorial scholarship with awards.

“we’ve awarded one $500 scholarship. And the other remaining eleven kids are getting obviously $420 scholarships. So everyone that applied is going to get a scholarship,” Bolding said.

Creating a special night for students, parents, and the legacies attached to all scholarships awarded at the WFISD Foundation reception.

“A lot of the scholarships are set up in memory of somebody. A loved one that a family has lost. That maybe they worked for the school district. They had an impact on kids. They had an impact on their family and they wanted to keep their memory alive,” Codette said.

A community collectively moving students forward while honoring the memory of those who will never be forgotten.

A total of $68,870 was awarded to 72 recipients through 31 scholarships at this evening’s WFISD Foundation reception.

A link to the full list of recipients can be found here.