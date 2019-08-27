Students welcomed back to MSU with updated library

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Classes are back in session at MSU so university officials are happy that much progress has been made in the Moffett Library.

“It looks really good, I didn’t think there would be this much done already,” Junior Bilingual Education student Serena Burns said.

The journey to renovate Midwestern State University’s Moffett Library started well over a year ago and students have a lot to look forward to right in time for the new school year.

“I think it’s really awesome, it’s a good, safe place to come with other students and really focus on what we need to focus on,” Burns said.

And with the addition of about ten new study pods, students can relax, study and have privacy.

“You get to reserve them, and it’s just a really nice space to come with a group but also you get to come by yourself so if it’s too noisy at home you can always have this here for you,” Burns said.

And that is just the reaction library officials were hoping for.

The new additions, as well as renovated spaces, will also see technology upgrades.

“There will be a flat-screen to plug your laptop into and work on projects as a group, I’m really excited about that,” Midwestern State University Librarian Clara Latham said.

On the second floor, there will be a new, larger computer room housing 30 computers as well as a bigger space for the library’s special collections room.

“We are happy to have students here who are looking for a quiet space, a collaborative space, safe space, working late at night,” Latham said.

“I’m really excited to see how it’s gonna look at the end,” Burn said.

And while the library is not complete, students heading back to class have the perfect spot to study hard.

Latham said the grand opening is set to place April of next year, right before final exams.