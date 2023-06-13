WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There’s a new resource in our area for families with children on the spectrum. Success on the Spectrum opened in May and the staff says they ‘re aiming to be a helping hand and resource for individuals and families in our community.

Their spacious facility offers a variety of rooms for those between 18 months to 18 years old who may need extra therapy to help lead successful lives outside these doors.

Wichita Falls City Councilor Larry Nelson was instrumental in helping them get started. and they opened just in time for summer a time some families may find challenging.

“Now that schools out there isn’t help for them, and so we have an opportunity especially if they just wanna do summer time that they can come in and see us over the summer and we can work with their children, we can do part time full time and Julia’s gonna be there to assess what their basic needs are in conversation with the parents,” CEO of Success on the Spectrum Wichita Falls Alice Hupp said.

“These young ladies, they persevered with us, and we had a lot of problems, but we went through them, and this is a really fabulous place,” Councilman Nelson said.

They do have open enrollment, and accept most insurance.