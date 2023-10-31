WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Opening a business is a big accomplishment, but hitting your one-year anniversary is an even bigger deal.

Suga B’s, located inside the Regional Airport, held a customer appreciation Halloween-themed event and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting.

There were plenty of snacks, a DJ and a giveaway!

Owner Brandy Belks said since opening, she has made lots of friends and enjoys seeing regulars at the restaurant, and the community support is outstanding.

“I can’t even put it into words. I can’t thank people enough for what they do, just continuing to come out here,” Belk said. “So it’s a lot. It means a lot to me. I thank everyone that comes out here, all the support, the words, the word of mouth, the catering, just everything that everybody does. It means a lot to us.”

Belk said she has some fresh ideas for the future like starting a monthly dinner club and, hopefully, getting a food truck to go out and feed people in the community.

To plan your trip to Suga B’s, visit their Instagram page.