WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It should come as no shock to residents of Texoma that the current triple-digit heat will be sticking around the area for the foreseeable future.

According to KFDX/KJTL Meteorologist Noah Trombley, the next seven days call for triple-digit heat nearly every day, with one glaring exception being Thursday.

Trombley said most of the KFDX/KJTL viewing area is at a slight or marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday, July 6, 2023, with high winds being the main threat that could impact the area.

As Texoma heads into the rest of this week and into the weekend, the area will see temperatures remain very warm. After one day in the mid-90s on Thursday, Texoma will see our temperatures rise back up into the triple digits on Friday and throughout the start of next week.

Texoma will also see some small rain chances Thursday, Friday, and on both Saturday and Sunday. We then clear out the skies as we head into next week and they stay that way until next weekend.