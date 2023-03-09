WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the week comes to end the sunshine will return to Texoma but not without some clouds.

Friday, March 10, the region will see sunshine return for most of the day and the weekend.

Texoma will see small rain chances return as we head into Saturday with also a marginal risk that any storms in the area become severe.

Map showing the severe risk on Saturday

After Saturday, the region becomes dry with no more rain chances until Thursday of next week.

Temperatures also continue to be up and down throughout the upcoming seven days.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The high on Saturday will be back up into the 80s then we drop back down into the low 60s and high 50s through the beginning of next week before we’re back into the high 70s on Wednesday.