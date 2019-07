WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Super STAC special needs competitive cheer squad is looking for new members.

It costs $30 per month plus the cost of the uniform.

Practices run from 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and they meet on the first and third Sunday of every month at 5678 Tumble ( 4107 McNiel Avenue)

The next season begins in July.