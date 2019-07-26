Supreme Court paves way for Trump administration to use military funds for border wall

FILE – In this July 18, 2019, file photo, people walk back to Mexico on International Bridge 1 Las Americas, a legal port of entry which connects Laredo, Texas in the U.S. with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. An unprecedented number of families have been coming to the southern border over the past year, straining government resources and resulting in dangerously overcrowded detention facilities. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

The Supreme Court has sided with the Trump administration in its plans to use Pentagon funds to build a border wall.

The decision, split along ideological lines, handed down Friday allows the administration to move ahead with plans to use military funds for border wall plans in several Western states.

The conservative justices on the court ruled in favor. Liberal justices Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. And Justice Stephen Breyer issued a split decision.

The president celebrated the ruling: “Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!”

