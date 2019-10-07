Supreme Court won’t hear New York juror information case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t get involved in a case in which a newspaper was kept from getting information about jurors hearing a high-profile New York murder trial.

The case involved The Observer-Dispatch newspaper in Utica (YOO’-tih-kuh), New York, and the murder trial of Kaitlyn Conley. Conley was accused of fatally poisoning Mary Yoder, her boss and ex-boyfriend’s mother.

The high court said Monday it won’t review decisions that said the newspaper had no right to intervene in the case.

Conley’s first trial ended in a hung jury. It was at her second trial in 2017 that The Observer-Dispatch sought and was denied access to questionnaires filled out by jurors.

Conley was convicted of manslaughter in Yoder’s death and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Conley’s lawyer said prosecutors failed to prove Conley poisoned Yoder.

