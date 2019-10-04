Surface earbuds, Microsoft’s own version of wireless earbuds unveiled

(KFDX/KJTL) — Microsoft is taking on Apple’s AirPods. These are the surface earbuds– Microsoft’s own version of wireless earbuds.

The company unveiled the new headphones during an event in New York, Wednesday.

The earbuds look a lot larger than AirPods.

At around $250, they’re actually $90 more than the starting price of AirPods.

Microsoft says the surface earbuds are receptive to touch. That means users can turn the volume up and down or skip a song with a simple swipe.

The headphones are also apparently able to help with other languages.

Microsoft says they can translate as you talk, supporting up to 60 different languages.

The tech company has not said when exactly the earbuds will be available, but they should be released sometime later this year.