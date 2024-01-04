SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re seeking a cool and composed companion, this freckled friend may be the perfect fit for a growing family.

Fluffy from Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo is a laid-back, longhaired gal who’d love to find her perfect fit in a relaxed home. While she’s likely a mix of Australian Cattle Dog, Great Pyrenees and Blue Healer, one thing is for sure: Fluffy is just the ideal concoction of love and tenderness.

This gal is sweet around humans and four-legged friends alike, though she prefers to be in a low-energy environment. Approaching her senior years, Fluffy is an eight-year-old girl who likes to take things slowly.

Despite her easy-going temperament, however, Fluffy adores walks and is quite good on a leash, according to her PetFinder profile.

While Fluffy once had a home, the previous owners surrendered her once they were unable to provide proper care. So, she’s seeking a household where walks and love are consistent after a one-and-a-half-year stay at the shelter.

Fluffy is completely ready to go, and she has all her vaccinations and vetting complete. For a $100 adoption fee, this gentle giant would make for an ideal companion dog.

To learn more about Fluffy or any of the adoptable dogs at Easy Street, visit their website or call them at (940) 613-6865.