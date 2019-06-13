Suspect arrested in murder of Dallas transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker

Police have arrested a man and charged him with three counts murder, including that of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker, Dallas police Maj. Max Geron said Wednesday.

DALLAS (NBCDFW) Police have arrested a man and charged him with three counts murder, including that of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker, Dallas police Maj. Max Geron said Wednesday.

Geron said police arrested Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 33, after their investigation linked him to a deadly shooting May 22 on McCallum Boulevard. Lyles was being held without bond in the Collin County Jail in McKinney. He has no attorney yet to speak for him.

The June 5 arrest came after tips from the public led police to Lyles as the suspect in the deaths of two women in the Collin County section of North Dallas, Geron said. Authorities haven’t disclosed the names of those victims, but Geron said the women murdered on May 22 and 23 were not transgender.

Further investigation led authorities to the Booker slaying southeast of downtown Dallas. Detectives found that Lyles’ car matched the description of the one witnesses reported seeing Booker enter on May 18, the night she was later found dead, Geron told reporters.

Click here for more.