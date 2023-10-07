WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man for alleged human smuggling after a manhunt near Electra Friday.

Wichita County Manhunt on October 6, 2023

According to WCSO Sheriff David Duke, 28-year-old Romario Antonio Teran-Aguilar is charged with smuggling of person. Duke said deputies along with manpower from other law enforcement agencies searched for suspects in an area near Midway Church Road. The suspects fled into a field when a deputy stopped the SUV they were traveling in for a traffic violation on U.S. 287.

Duke said eight people fled from a SUV. Wichita County deputies, the Texas Game Warden,Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and dogs from the Allred Prison unit converged on the area to search for the fleeing suspects. Three of the suspects are still on the loose. Duke said he believes they were picked up by another smuggler and are no longer in the area.

Teran-Aguilar is jailed on a $50,000 bond.