WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie has decided not to seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a store clerk last year during a robbery.

Gillespie filed the notice on Thursday, June 29, waiving the state’s right to seek the death penalty for Tajmon Robinson, 23, who is charged with the capital murder of Floyd Kirt at the Stripes store at Southwest Parkway and Taft.

Robinson remains jailed on $1 million bond.

Police arrested Robinson several days after the shooting at a home in the 2000 block of Garfield.

They said he admitted to going to the store with the intent to rob it in order to get money to leave town. Police said he took lottery tickets in the robbery.

Police received multiple tips on the suspect and, according to the arrest affidavit, an acquaintance recognized the shoes Robinson was wearing when surveillance video was broadcast.