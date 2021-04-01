Suspect in murder case released on lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Wichita Falls murder suspect has been released after his $1 million dollar bond was lowered.

Kali Beal, 21, was released on his new $175,000 bond on Wednesday.

Beal is the second of three suspects in that case to be granted a lower bond.

The prosecutor said he agreed that $1 million dollars was too high, and asked for conditions to be placed on a lower bond.

The judge set the conditions including an 8 p.m. curfew, to report weekly, and wear a leg monitor 24 hours a day.

It was put into record that Beal was the driver and co-owner of the car that the murder occurred in, the judge added the condition that Beal can not drive a car if he is released.

Beal testified he has never obtained a driver’s license.

According to authorities, the car was cleaned after the shooting, and the victim suffered multiple wounds in the shooting.

