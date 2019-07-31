Suspect’s niece describes high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma man is facing numerous charges after a chase that led authorities throughout areas all over Wichita Falls for about an hour.

It started on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, and the man’s niece blamed the whole thing on very hard times.

“He’s not a bad person,” Heather Chavez said. “I mean, I’m sorry for all of this.”

Chavez said it was her uncle from Holliday who led authorities on a chase through Wichita Falls.

Chavez added she was on the phone with him, as was his daughter.

“He said, ‘they won’t stop so I’m not going to stop. Tell them to stop and I’ll stop.’ He was just scared,” Chavez said.

The suspect’s niece said he had nothing to lose.

“He’s lost his job, his house, he’s lost everything he’s worked hard for fifteen years,” Chavez said. “He doesn’t have nothing [sic] to lose right now, you know?”

The chase came to an end after over an hour on Maurine Street at Central Freeway North.

“I met him head-on when you said you were coming back this way,” a Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene said. “He either had to go through me or go around me. He went around me.”

The suspect’s family is hopeful for the future.

“But there’s hope, you know? That’s all we kept telling him was like ‘if you just stop, you’re going to be okay. Just stop,'” Chavez said. “I think that’s what finally made him stop was his daughter asking him to stop.”

The driver was evaluated by EMT’s who then left the scene. Further evaluation was expected before he’d be booked into the Wichita County Jail.

More information is expected from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.