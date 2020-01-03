Armed man arrested following overnight standoff with SWAT

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —An armed man was arrested following an hours-long standoff with Wichita Falls police Friday morning.

It happened at a home in the 1400 block of Phoenix Drive.

According to police, the situation began as a domestic violence call.

They said while they were interviewing a woman outside the home, a man who refused to come outside fired a round into the ceiling.

Police helped the woman to safety and established a perimeter around the home, closing off portions of Covington and Clovis.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect allegedly fired another round into the ceiling.

SWAT was called to the scene to assist more than twenty police units and emergency responders.

Officers made entry into the home just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said the armed suspect was arrested without incident.

He is expected to be charged with aggravated assault-family violence and unlawfully discharging a firearm inside city limits.

