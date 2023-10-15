WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A woman is now in police custody after a heavy swat presence at her home led to her arrest Saturday night October 14, 2023.



Robin Taylor was arrested Saturday night and charged with the manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group one. According to the arrest affidavit on Saturday officers with the Wichita falls Police Department’s organized crime unit executed a search and arrest warrant at 1910 Tilden Street.



After officers searched Taylor’s residence they found multiple digital scales and plastic baggies. Aside from finding items used to sell narcotics, officers also discovered 11 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Taylor was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a substance in penalty group one over 4 and under 200 grams she’s currently being held in the Wichita county jail on a $25,000 dollar bond.