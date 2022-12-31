WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested after police responded to a reported hostage situation on the city’s southeast side.

Neighbors stood and watched as Wichita Falls Police surrounded a house on Gilbert Street Saturday morning. WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan said they were called to an address in the 2200 block of Gilbert for someone being assaulted and possibly held hostage. He said when police got there, no one would answer the door.

A neighbor said they saw a man and woman fighting and heard possible gunfire. Officers surrounded the house and the WFPD SWAT team was called to the scene. But before they could assemble, the suspect, Jacob Gabaldon, 23, surrendered and was taken into custody.

Sheehan said they do not know the relationship between the victim and suspect, but said they are treating it as a domestic situation. Gabaldon was arrested and charged with assault family violence and unlawful restraint. No injuries were reported. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.