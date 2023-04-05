A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after the WFPD SWAT Team serves a narcotics search warrant on a home on Kenesaw.

Monica Contreras was booked into jail Monday, April 3, 2023, and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $25,000 on each count.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the warrant was served on another defendant on March 28 in the 3100 block of Kenesaw.

Officers say a baggie containing just under 3 grams of a crystal-like substance was found on the kitchen counter, and it tested positive for meth. There was also a scale with a plastic cup on it and a marijuana grinder on the counter. They say several small plastic baggies were found in a drawer.

Officer say they found almost $3,600 cash in mostly small denominations in the bedroom.

Police say the meth was within reach of Contreras’ school age children, ages 9, 14 and 16, and between a microwave and refrigerator where food could be prepared and consumed.

Officers say they also found 9 THC Vape cartridges in the residence.



Following the warrant being served and arrest of the first defendant, police say additional investigation showed Contreras lived in the home and was involved in selling meth with the other suspect.

The suspect named in the warrant, Jonny Garcia, was charged with 2 drug charges and one charge for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.