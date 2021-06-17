SWAT team west of Lubbock after “Blue Alert” tip; no one found

Update: All clear, no one found inside a residence west of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded Thursday morning to County Road 1200 and County Road 6900 (just west of Lubbock city limits).

At 11:20 a.m. a photojournalist on the scene reported hearing a flash bang. Then about noon, officers gave the all-clear. No one was found.

The original call was for a “tip” on the Blue Alert issued this week in Wise County. LCSO could not confirm Thursday morning if Royce Edward Wood, 43, was the person inside. All that could be confirmed during the SWAT callout was a barricaded suspect.

LCSO said a statement would be released. Please check back for updates.

The Blue Alert was canceled Wednesday, but the search continued for Wood. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said he was in “constant contact” with Lubbock Police because Wood used to live in Lubbock.

On Sunday, officials said Wood shot at a Wise County Deputy and a Rhome Police Officer. The police officer was shot in the leg but later said to be recovering and doing well.