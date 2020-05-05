1  of  5
Sweet Texas Tees makes masks out of 2019 HHH 100 shirts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A local business is teaming up with Hotter’N Hell to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotter’N Hell organizers have asked their shirt makers at Sweet Texas Tee to use last year’s shirts to make masks. Owner Monica Combs said the community has been supportive and they have made hundreds of masks.

“Chip Filer contacted me and asked me if I could make a mask out of an old shirt I said yea, that’s what we are doing so he brought five boxes of shirts and later brought two more boxes we have done a total when this is over about three hundred for him,” Combs said.

You can purchase those masks at Sweet Texas Tee at the Call Field Road shopping center.

You can also buy them at eight twenty-eight in the Old Town shopping center.

Combs adds if anyone from the public or any organizations are interested in having shirts made into a mask to feel free to contact her at 940-636-9495.

