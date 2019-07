WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Something sweet and delicious is happening Saturday downtown at the Wichita Falls Farmer Market!

The annual Watermelon Fest will kick off bright and early with Downtown Wichita Falls Development board of directors and staff slicing and serving ice-cold watermelon slices until they run out.

Activities will being at 9 a.m. and will wrap up around noon.

Along with some tasty watermelon, kids will also be able to show off their skills with a speed spitting contest.