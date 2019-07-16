Tablet catches fire in child’s hands

Breaking News
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – An Augusta, Georgia family is speaking out after their 4-year-old son’s tablet burst into flames while he was holding it.

The family had to call the fire department, and now they have a huge burn in their carpet.

“I was upstairs doing laundry. He was upstairs in his bedroom. He came flying down the stairs, I mean, screaming at the top of his lungs, it’s on fire,” said Andrea Powell.

Her son, Gabe, said the RCA Voyager tablet burst into flames after he threw it across the room when it got hot and started smoking.

A quick online search shows this isn’t the first time a family has complained about the RCA Voyager tablet overheating, with some people writing, “It heats up like an iron,” and “It gets super hot. Like, uncomfortably hot.”

