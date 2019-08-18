Tails wag out the door for Clear the Shelters annual event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Clear the Shelters helps address overcrowding of animal shelters in America and raises awareness about the benefits of adopting from a local animal shelter. Local animal rescuers right here in Texoma benefit from the event, as 300 to 350 dogs and cats are brought in to the shelters each month.

In honor of the Clear the Shelters event, many shelters, including the Wichita County Humane Society, are waiving their adoption fees. Another way a cat adopter says the shelters make it easy to take home a new fur-ever friend.

“I wanted to adopt a kitty and I adopted him and he’s got a microchip, so if he gets lost on me I can find him,” Cat Adopter Roseanda Holgin said. “He’s got all his shots and he’s fixed. So I don’t have to worry about any of that. so they’re ready to go, all you gotta do is come pick them up, like a drive-through.”

And the more the better.

“I came out earlier this week, checked out their dogs, and decided I was gonna take two,” Dog Adopter Laura McAlister said. “I just like to help out, no dog deserves to be in the shelter. They deserve to be loved and treated well.”

With 22 animals adopted today at the Wichita County Humane Society alone, those who work at the shelter and take care of the animals say seeing them get adopted means a lot.

“We’ve had some dogs here that, well we just adopted one dog out that’s been here for almost 120 days,” Wichita County Humane Society Executive Director Cheryl Miller said. “And you know, that shelter life gets pretty stressful. So to see one of those go home it just warms our heart. you know, we pull for those dogs or cats and so clear the shelter helps us move those dogs. “

Clear the Shelters is a day of wagging tails and full hearts as so many furry friends were picked up Saturday and many more will be going home over the next few days with their new families.

The folks out in Bowie saw nine adoptions today, and those in Wichita County saw 24 Saturday alone. Animals out at the Wilbarger Humane Society saw 41 adoptions and were so happy so many people made it out.

The Humane Society of Young County officials saw seven pets go home to new families And those in Altus celebrated four animal adoptions. We are waiting on numbers from Lawton animal welfare and Wichita Falls Animal Services Center, but we are sure there were celebrations there as well.