Take a look inside: 8th Street Coffee House moves to new location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Exciting news for all the coffee lovers in Wichita Falls, 8th Street Coffee House will open, Friday, December 10, in their new location!

The popular coffee spot has been closed since November 29 as they move to their new location on 8th and Lamar Street.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development headed to the new spot on Wednesday for a sneak preview and shared some highly anticipated photos of what the new location would look like.













We last spoke to the owner of 8th Street Coffee House, Jennifer Amador, at the end of April this year when they announced plans to move.

The new location will have a drive-thru option and better parking to better attend to serving more customers.

If you are in need of a caffeine fix this Friday, December 10, make sure to stop by and check out the new location or even try out their drive-thru option!