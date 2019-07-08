Taking the sting out of Summer

News

by: Chris Clackum

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Ticks, mosquitoes and bees provide some of the peskiest parts of summer.

Some of those stings can be life threatening.

“You should seek medical attention immediatly if you start to develop difficulty breathing,” warns Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic.

You can also take steps to reduce your risk before you’re stung or bitten.

Don’t have open containers of water in the yard. Mosquitoes breed in standing water.

Also, keep grass and weeds cut to keep the tick population down.

If you’re going to be outdoors, load up on insect repellent.

For more click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News