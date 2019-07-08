Taking the sting out of Summer

(NBC News) Ticks, mosquitoes and bees provide some of the peskiest parts of summer.

Some of those stings can be life threatening.

“You should seek medical attention immediatly if you start to develop difficulty breathing,” warns Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic.

You can also take steps to reduce your risk before you’re stung or bitten.

Don’t have open containers of water in the yard. Mosquitoes breed in standing water.

Also, keep grass and weeds cut to keep the tick population down.

If you’re going to be outdoors, load up on insect repellent.

