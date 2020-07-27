Target to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

FILE: LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 28: The exterior of a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Target announced Monday that it will close its stores Thanksgiving Day as it continues to adjust amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying “this isn’t a year for crowds.”

“This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also said it will expand its contactless same-day pickup and delivery service, making 20,000 more products, including groceries, available for drive up, order pickup and Shipt delivery.

“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” Cornell said.

Walmart announced last week that it will also close its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year to allow associates to spend time with their families. Sam’s Club locations will be closed as well.