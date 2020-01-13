Target to open smaller stores

NEW YORK (FOX) — Target is taking a new turn in business, opening smaller stores and moving into more upscale neighborhoods.

The nation’s eighth-largest retailer said it’s planning to open about 30 smaller shops every year, over the next several years.

Officials said the newer stores will open in places where a traditional-sized Target may not be able to fit.

Those locations include urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods, and near college campuses.

Target also going after communities where most people make six-figure salaries.

Some of those neighborhoods include Manhattan’s Upper East Side and Columbus Circle and in Boston’s “Back Bay” area on Cambridge St.