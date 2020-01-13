Breaking News
Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race

Target to open smaller stores

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (FOX) — Target is taking a new turn in business, opening smaller stores and moving into more upscale neighborhoods.

The nation’s eighth-largest retailer said it’s planning to open about 30 smaller shops every year, over the next several years.

Officials said the newer stores will open in places where a traditional-sized Target may not be able to fit.

Those locations include urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods, and near college campuses.

Target also going after communities where most people make six-figure salaries.

Some of those neighborhoods include Manhattan’s Upper East Side and Columbus Circle and in Boston’s “Back Bay” area on Cambridge St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News