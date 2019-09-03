Tariffs impacting U.S lobster industry

(KFDX/KKJTL) — The US lobster industry is taking a dip as the trade war with China continues.

In 2016 China accounted for 15% of the American lobster exports by value. This changed in 2018 when President Trump imposed harsh taxes on dozens of goods, including lobster.

The Chinese government retaliated by placing a 25% tariff on US lobster importers in July 2018, and recently on Sunday, they increased the tariff to 35%.

America’s lobster capital, Maine, has seen exports drop by a staggering 84%. Before the trade war, the state was looking at a record year of exports.

US lobster first became a desired dish in China during their economic boom in the early 20-teens.

The lobster’s red color was tied to prosperity, and people with disposable income ate them as a way to represent their economic status.