Tax deadline extended to June 15th for TX, OK, LA

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unlike the rest of the country, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana have until June 15th to file their returns.

Felicia Cole says she wanted to get her taxes out of the way early.

“Technically? February 10th but it got rejected so I submitted it in the mail, which was April 6th,” Cole said.

Cole is way ahead of both deadlines, the nationwide and the winter storm extension.

An IRS decision pushing back the filing deadline for Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana residents to June 15th has led to more questions.

That has meant more time in the office for liberty tax franchise owner Demitrius Williams.

“So we have a lot of customers who do a simple google search that will either tell them April 15th or today,” Williams said.

In addition to questions over the tax deadline, Williams said questions over just how much taxes are owed on unemployment are common.

“They’ve released the first 10,200 of you unemployment. A lot of people think that amendments are needed. They are actually taking care of that on their end. Any big changes, we recommend you go into your local tax preparer,” Williams said.

But if Williams could give one piece of advice this year, it’s to get things done sooner rather than later.

“Just don’t try to wait because you wait until the last day, things always happen,” Williams said.

Extra time is a double luxury this tax year so don’t let it lull you into waiting too much longer.