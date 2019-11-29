Giving Tuesday and 3 apps to help make every day a giving day

(KFDX/KJTL) — ‘Giving Tuesday’, which began in 2012 is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday has become a popular day to donate to your favorite charity.



‘One Today’ is a google-made app that supports U.S.-based nonprofit organizations validated by the IRS and google. They do not take a cut from your donations.

100% of what you give goes to the charity of your choice. Donations are tax-deductible, and you will be given a year-end tax receipt for every donation you give. The app is free for iOS and Android.

‘Coin Up’ is a charity app that rounds up your credit and debit card transactions and donates your spare change to your chosen charity. With coin up, the change that you would have forgotten about will be put to good use.

Donations can be made to one of 250 charities on Coin Up. Monthly reports are provided, and you get a tax donation receipt at the end of each year as well. The app is free for iOS and Android.

‘Share The Meal’ is an app created by the world food program, and one of the few charity apps that aim to address world hunger.

You can donate a minimum of 50 cents. For transparency, you can also view where your donation goes and who you re helping.

The app is free for iOS and Android.