iPhone 11 put to the test

Posted: / Updated:

The new generation of the Apple iPhone went on-sale Friday, and over the weekend, the durability of the phones was put to the test.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 max were rolled out with claims touting its durability and improved waterproof designs.

Squaretrade, an Allstate company that sells warranties for mobile devices and appliances, put these claims to the test.

The tests found the phones’ glass still shattered when dealing with major drops. But the tests found the devices handled small drops better than previous models.

During SquareTrade’s “tumblebot tests”, the iPhone 11 Pro actually came out of the tests with minimal scuffs, making it the first phone to actually survive the tumble test.

Water is still an issue for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 max. Both phones suffered audio distortion after the dunk test.

The iPhone 11 Pro continued to impress as it didn’t have any issues after being submerged in five feet of water for half an hour.

