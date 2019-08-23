(KFDX/KJTL) — As summer begins to wind down, there may be a chance that garage sale you wanted to have just isn’t going to happen.



Mike Wendland shows us three apps that allow you to have a virtual garage sale, right from the palm of your hand!

Nextdoor is a hyper-local social network that’s intended to connect you with your neighbors and a great way to buy and sell stuff. It’s as simple as creating a post in the “for sale and free” category and deciding who can see your listing. Fill in the details about the items, set a price, add a photo, and you’re off to the races. You can even offer a discount if your item doesn’t sell fast. The app is free for ios and android.

Letgo is another great choice for selling things locally. List whatever you want to sell in seconds, and as effortlessly as taking a photo. Letgo then uses advanced technology to automatically title and categorize your listing. Listings range from small household items to actual houses and real estate, meaning chances are there’s a market for whatever you’re selling. And you can easily chat with other buyers and sellers using the app, for an added level of security. The app is free for ios and android.

5miles is another option to sell easily and locally. Sign up is simple, and listing is as easy as snapping a photo, or even video, of what you’re trying to sell, and adding a title, description, and hashtag. There may be a very small fee for your listing, depending on what it is, but that’s only to help weed out the fake listings. There’s also a verification process for sellers and buyers to further ensure listings are legit. The app is free for ios and android.