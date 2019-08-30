Three shopping apps you should know about

(KFDX/KJTL) — We’re nearing the end of the back-to-school shopping season. A time of year when shoppers are especially keen on finding the best possible deals and rewards for buying everything from clothes to school supplies.

Mike Wendland has three apps to help you save money as you dress your kids for success.

Rakuten works with 2,500 or so retailers who let you earn money back for essentially allowing the app to view and track your shopping. The company earns a commission from the retailer when you purchase something and shares a small bit with you in form of a check, or PayPal deposit. The app is free for ios and android.

The app called Flipp brings you the latest weekly ads, deals, and coupons from more than 2,000 of your retailers like Walmart, Aldi, CVS and more. Features include the ability to find your ads, saved offers, shopping list, and loyalty cards in one place, so you don’t have to scramble at the checkout. The app is free for ios and android.

Shopkick lets you earn rewards and free gift cards from places like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more, just for shopping. Walk into the participating stores and open the app to earn your first so-called “kicks,” in some cases by simply scanning barcodes and not even making purchases. If you actually buy items, you can earn more. The app is free for ios and android.