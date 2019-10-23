Top Holiday Travel Tips

(NBC News) A lot of common tips for saving money when booking flights are now a thing of the past.

Nowadays, flight pricing utilizes complex algorithms, and experts say plane tickets will fluctuate hundreds of times between now and thanksgiving.

“You really need technology on your side to be able to track those prices for you and let you know when you should be booking your flight,” says travel expert, Liana Corwin.

Apps such as Hopper, Skyscanner and Kiwi offer predictions and send alerts when a flight drops in price. Websites like Google Flights, Kayak and Airfare Watchdog can also help.

If you’re booking for the holidays, time is running out for deals.

“Halloween is really the cut-off date for when best prices are going to be available,” said Corwin.

If you are interested in a last-minute getaway, October flight prices are reportedly at a six-year low.

Regardless of the date or destination, AAA suggests not skimping on trip protection.

“Travel insurance can protect not just your trip but health care as well,” said AAA spokesperson Tamra Johnson.

Some other ways to save: follow airlines and hotels on social media or sign up for newsletters to get notifications of flash sales.

For hotels: booking on your phone through an app may get you a better rate.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/31FVdYc

