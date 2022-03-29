BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager accused of assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend over a social media notification was arrested by Brownsville police.

Cruz Jesus Castillo, 19, was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant for assault of a pregnant person and publish/threat to publish intimate visuals, according to a media release by Brownsville PD.

According to police, on March 9, Castillo assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The release stated the assault began when Castillo noticed a social media notification when they were both at his house. The assault involved the pulling of her hair, punching and pushing.

Castillo then took the victim back home and continued to assault her before dropping her off at her residence, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital “for fear that something might have happened to her baby,” the release stated.

Castillo was arrested and arraigned on the following charges: