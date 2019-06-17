Teen credits iPhone app, bible for saving her life



PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WXII) A North Carolina teen is spreading awareness about the benefits of phone-tracking apps, which she says helped save her life following a car crash in Surry County last weekend.

17-year-old Macy Smith’s car hydroplaned and flipped over before going down a ravine on June 7. With her arm pinned under the car, Smith said she couldn’t find her phone, and that the only thing she could touch was her Bible.

“Since the second I laid my hand no that Bible I knew that that was God telling me that it was all in his hands and it was happening for a reason and that I would be okay,” said Smith.

She knew that her iPhone’s Find My Friends App was activated, and that it would only be a matter of time before her family members would use the app to find her.

Turns out, she was right. Macy’s family communicated with 911, and used the app to pinpoint her location. Seven hours later, she was rescued from the car.

