Teen gets probation for indecency with 14-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen is sentenced to probation for having sex with a 14-year-old runaway last year.

Nicolas Baugh, who was 18 at the time, was given five years probation, deferred, and a $1,500 fine by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy in a plea bargain.

On June 11, 2019, police were sent to the 1100 block of 16th Street to check on a runaway

At the home there, they say they found the teen sitting on the lap of a 20-year-old man, and the girl told officers she had had sex with him several times, and at least once with Baugh.

They said Baugh also admitted having sex with the girl.

Court records show the other man was ruled incompetent for trial in May.